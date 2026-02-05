Airbus and Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) have completed a flight campaign which saw the company’s Flexrotor uncrewed air vehicle (UAV) successfully paired with an H225M helicopter.

Conducted in January at a Singapore air base, the trials saw the crew of the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)-operated heavy-twin receive real-time data from the UAV during a simulated search and rescue mission.

Airbus managed the design of its HTeaming system and its integration into the H225M, including specialised data-link architectures.

Beyond allowing the crew to receive the data, the system also permitted direct command and control of the Flexrotor.

“The complexity of modern operations demands solutions that can adapt in real time. The successful flight demonstration underscores DSTA’s commitment to innovation and strong partnerships with industry to deliver cutting-edge solutions,” says Ang Jer Meng, director air systems at the agency.

“It marks a positive step forward in teaming capabilities to enhance the RSAF’s mission effectiveness, while ensuring human decision-making remains at the centre of operations.”

The trials followed the signing of an agreement in June last year, with the two partners exploring how crewed-uncrewed teaming could enhance situational awareness and improve mission outcomes.

Airbus HTeaming is a brand new modular crewed-uncrewed teaming solution designed to be compatible across the company’s entire helicopter range.