Tigerair Taiwan has signed a purchase agreement for four Airbus A321neos, becoming the variant’s latest customer.

The new aircraft will add to its existing fleet of 17 Airbus narrowbodies, a mix of previous-generation A320ceos and newer A320neos.

Announced at the Singapore air show, the order is part of a broader fleet expansion plan disclosed in December 2025, which also sees the China Airlines subsidiary lease 11 more A321neos.

Tigerair Taiwan chair Joyce Huang says the A321neos will be configured with 232 seats, and will be deployed on high-demand routes to boost capacity and “accelerate network expansion”.

The airline’s board approved the 15-aircraft deal In December 2025, citing the need “to plan future routes and improve route operation efficiency”. At the time it valued the purchase at NT$18 billion ($570 million).