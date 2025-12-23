Aerial services specialist Coulson Aviation is embarking on development of a firefighting aircraft based on the Boeing 767.

The company’s US division states that the retirement of older widebody models threatens a reduction in firefighting capacity.

This has been underlined by the grounding of Boeing MD-11 and McDonnell Douglas DC-10s following the UPS MD-11F accident at Louisville in November.

Coulson Aviation USA says its Very Large Airtanker programme is designed to establish a “suitable replacement” for legacy tankers.

“The 767 is a proven widebody platform with global support, parts availability, modern systems, and compelling operating economics,” says chief executive Britt Coulson.

“Our programme builds on those strengths and will deliver performance beyond what legacy [tankers] can provide.”

Israel Aerospace Industries disclosed earlier this year that it was to lead development of its own 767 firefighter – designated the 767FF – based on a Bedek freighter conversion.

Coulson says its 767 tanker will feature the largest version of its retardant aerial delivery system, RADS, but will also retain the capability of carrying over 160 personnel.

“Engineering, structural analysis, and systems integration planning are already underway,” adds the company.

Coulson intends its 767 tanker to address the future gap in capacity with a twinjet that offers higher payload and lower fuel-burn compared with current models.

It says the aircraft will “complement and augment” its fleet, which includes the Lockheed Martin C-130H and Boeing 737, and provide the “next evolution” of large-airframe firefighting capability.