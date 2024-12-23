A former US Marine Corps pilot who allegedly helped train Chinese military pilots will be extradited from Australia to the USA.

Daniel Duggan, who was arrested in 2022, will be returned to the USA at an unspecified date, according to media reports quoting Australian attorney general Mark Dreyfus.

“Duggan was given the opportunity to provide representations as to why he should not be surrendered to the United States,” says Dreyfus.

“In arriving at my decision, I took into consideration all material in front of me.”

Duggan has denied the allegations and fought extradition. His family - Duggan is married with six children - has mounted a spirited grassroots campaign on his behalf.

In May a Sydney judge had ruled that Duggan, who became Australian after renouncing his USA citizenship, could be extradited to the USA.

Australia arrested Duggan in November 2022 at the behest of US authorities, who allege that he helped train Chinese military pilots. Media reports have suggested that Duggan formerly flew the Boeing AV-8B Harrier II.

The USA also alleges that he worked with the Test Flying Academy of South Africa (TFASA).

In July, Washington’s Bureau of Industry and Security added TFASA to its so-called “Entity List,” which identifies individuals, companies and organisations which “have been involved, are involved or pose a significant risk of being or becoming involved in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.”

Pilot training, long seen as a weak spot for the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), is a major emphasis as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) rapidly advances the country’s airpower capabilities.