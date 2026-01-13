US mainline carrier Delta Air Lines is to diversify its long-haul fleet with its first order for the Boeing 787, placing a commitment for up to 60 examples of the largest -10 variant.

Delta says the deal, comprising 30 firm orders plus 30 options, will support international expansion on high-demand transatlantic and South American routes.

Its current widebody fleet includes 767s and Airbus A330/neos and A350-900s with 20 A350-1000s also on order.

“Delta is building the fleet for the future, enhancing the customer experience, driving operational improvements and providing steady replacements for less efficient, older aircraft in the decade to come,” says Ed Bastian, Delta chief executive.

Delta has selected the GE Aerospace GEnx to power the incoming fleet, with deliveries to start in 2031. No transaction value was disclosed, however.