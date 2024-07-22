Joint-venture Firestar Systems is seeing strong interest from developing markets for its range of unmanned air vehicles (UAVs) for both intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), and strike missions.

Firestar is a collaboration between Mexico’s Hydra Technologies and Turkey’s Transvaro, Hydra has decades of experience with UAVs, particularly in support of domestic security missions, while Transvaro has extensive manufacturing capabilities.

Skysting-F

Source: Greg Waldron/FlightGlobal

The Skysting-F loitering munition is man portable

Over the last two years, the company has seen interest from customers in Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

The ASU-45 UAV can operate from austere airstrips and carry a pair of air-to-ground munitions from the company’s Silent Dagger guided weapons range.

The company is also promoting its Hellhawk-LM loitering munition, which has an endurance of 4h and carries a 20kg warhead. The fire-and-forget version of Hellhawk features a range of 270nm (400km) and is capable of precision strikes.

A swarm of Hellhawks can saturate targets and also serve as decoys to distract enemies from ISR systems such as the ASU-45 platform, the company says.

The company’s cannister-launched Skysting-F loitering munition can be carried by personnel. The system features an endurance of 10min and a range of 5.4nm. Skysting-F also has an air-launch capability.

