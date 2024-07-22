Leonardo is working on a series of updates for the M-346 advanced jet trainer aimed at enhancing its core training function, as well as improving its combat capabilities.

The designation for the updated trainer is the M-346 T Block 20, while the updated combat version will be called the M-346 F Block 20, according to the company.

“We are sure that the M-346 will continue to be the backbone for training for current and future pilots, thanks to constant upgrades in capacity and capabilities, [enabling it to] fulfil updated syllabi and to face new scenarios and emerging manned and unmanned threats,” says Tomasso Pani, senior vice president marketing & strategic campaigns at Leonardo.

“The next step in the M-346 evolution path is the implementation of the Block 20 upgrades, which cover two roles: the trainer M-346 T Block 20, and the fighter M-346 F Block 20.”

The company has already put considerable work into the M-346 upgrade effort. An existing test aircraft will be modified to the Block 20 configuration next year, with an eye to flight tests in 2026.

Pani’s colleague, senior vice-president customer services and training Dario Marfe, stresses that this timeline is only indicative, as the company is in talks with “some new customers” about the M-346 Block 20 platform.

The Block 20 cockpit will replace the M-346’s three multi-function displays with a larger area touchscreen display in both the front and back seats. The aircraft will receive a new low profile heads-up display.

To facilitate training, the aircraft will get a new digital and video data recorded, as well as a new augmented reality helmet mounted display, which can be used to simulate missions with virtual aircraft.

The M-346 F Block 20 will receive an active electronically scanned array radar, but the company has yet to name the specific radar that will be employed. The M-346’s current radar is the Leonardo Electronics Grifo-346.

In addition, the M-346 F Block 20 will receive additional weapons capabilities, including the ability to carry medium range air-to-air missiles.

The aircraft’s navigation, weapons management, flight management, and identification friend or foe systems will also be improved.

The upgrades will also be available as retrofits for the existing fleet of M-346s, which number over 100 aircraft.

Pani adds that Leonardo sees a big market for the advanced trainers and light combat aircraft over the next 10 years, amounting to some 2,500 possible aircraft.