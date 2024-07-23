Boeing and Antonov have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore ways to work together on defence projects.

“We’re pleased to continue working with the Antonov Company to support Ukraine development and economic growth,” says Ted Colbert, president and chief executive of Boeing Defense, Space & Security.

“This agreement demonstrates our ongoing efforts to find more opportunities to work with Ukrainian industry, which was underscored by our signing of the Ukrainian Defense Industry Compact earlier this year.”

Boeing says the two companies have the potential to collaborate in training, logistic support, and MRO for unmanned air vehicles in service with the Ukrainian military, including the ScanEagle UAV produced by Boeing unit Insitu.

The two companies will also explore the potential for Antonov to provide engineering support for Boeing.

“A strong, innovative, and efficient defence industry is key to sustainable economic development and national security, and we are extremely excited to collaborate with Boeing,” says Antonov chief executive Ievhen Gavrylov.

“This agreement brings a whole new level of opportunity to implement the latest and most effective solutions – in addition to the possibility of future projects with Boeing in the aerospace and defence industry.”

The agreement between two companies that were on opposite sides during the Cold War underlines Kyiv’s increasingly close ties to the West following Russia’s invasion in February 2022.