Cebu Pacific will begin flying between Manila and Riyadh, marking the low-cost operator’s entry into Saudi Arabia.

The four weekly flights will commence 1 March 2026, and will be operated with Airbus A330s, the airline states.

Riyadh is Cebu Pacific’s fourth long-haul point, after Dubai, Sydney and Melbourne. The airline, which operates A320-family jets and A330s, has previously confirmed its strategy of focusing on short- to medium-haul operations.

Cebu Pacific will be the third carrier on the Manila-Riyadh route: compatriot Philippine Airlines and Saudia both operate daily flights between the two cities.

The new route is targeted at Filipino migrant workers in the Middle East, notes Cebu Pacific, which claims to offer fares up to 57% lower than “other travel options”.

“The new direct flights to Riyadh will also allow more Filipinos to explore the beauty of Saudi Arabia, from its expanding cultural attractions to its modern urban destinations, as the Kingdom continues to welcome more international visitors,” it states.