The US government has approved the sale to Israel of up to 50 Boeing F-15IA fighter jets, signing off on an order placed by Israel in November 2024.

The approval under the USA’s Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme means the US Air Force (USAF) and Boeing can more forward with delivering 25 of the jets to Israel for operation by the Israeli Air Force, according to a US Department of War notice posted on 29 December.

Israel can also exercise options to acquire a further 25 F-15IAs, which are an Israel-specific variant of the F-15EX, Boeing’s latest iteration of the venerable fighter.

“This contract provides for the design, integration, instrumentation, test, production and delivery of 25 new F-15IA aircraft for the Israeli Air Force,” says the notice.

The agreement has a value of $8.6 billion, of which $840 million has already been obligated. Deliveries are to start in 2031 and run through the end of 2035, the USAF says.

Powered by twin GE Aerospace F110 turbofans providing 81,000lb (360kN) total thrust, the F-15EX can fly at Mach 2.5, reach 50,000ft and carry 13,381kg (29,500lb) of payload, according to Boeing. The jet has fly-by-wire controls and ground-attack capabilities.

Boeing, which produces F-15s at its facilities near St Louis, does not respond to a request for comment.

The incoming fighters will supplement an Israel fighter fleet now including 66 earlier-generation F-15s, 174 Lockheed Martin F-16s and 38 F-35s, according to FlightGlobal’s 2025 World Air Forces Directory.

The FMS approval comes after Israel’s ministry of defence (MoD) in November 2024 ordered 25 F-15IAs from Boeing.

“The new F-15IA will be equipped with cutting-edge weapon systems, including state-of-the-art Israeli technologies,” the Israeli MoD said at the time. “The upgraded aircraft will feature enhanced range capabilities, increased payload capacity and improved performance across various operational scenarios.”

The 66 F-15s Israel now operates include F-15As, F-15Cs and F-15Is, the latter being an Israel-specific variant of Boeing’s standard F-15E Strike Eagle.