Vietjet has topped out its new MRO facility at the in-development Long Thanh international airport, located outside of Ho Chi Minh city.

The facility, part of a $100 million investment by the low-cost operator, comprises two hangars, and can accommodate up to six narrowbody and two widebody jets, or up to 10 narrowbodies, when completed.

The project is designed, managed and supervised by construction firms Mace from the UK and Apave from France.

Vietjet broke ground for the facility on 19 August, and notes that the topping-out was “completed on schedule, despite complex construction condition”. The carrier does not disclose when it expects the facility to be operational.

“When operational, the facility is expected to strengthen regional maintenance capacity, reduce reliance on overseas technical services, and improve cost-efficiency across the airline’s operations, while supporting skilled employment in the aviation sector,” it states.

Vietnam’s Long Thanh international airport is expected to be operational in 2026, though several domestic operators like Vietjet and national carrier Vietnam Airlines have begun operating test flights to and from the airport.

The new airport is built to relieve the overcapacity at the main Tan Son Nhat international airport, which cannot be further expanded due to space constraints.