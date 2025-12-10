India’s civil aviation regulators have ordered IndiGo to cut its schedules by 10%, after days of widespread operational disruption.

In a post on X, civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu says his ministry “considers it necessary to curtail” the airline’s operations, which will help in “stabilising the airline’s operations”.

The cut is higher than an earlier disclosed 5%, and follows a meeting between Naidu and IndiGo chief Pieter Elbers.

IndiGo confirmed in a separate filing it has received the regulators’ order to cut its operating schedules, but it did not state whether these would be only on domestic or international routes.

“While abiding with [the mandated cuts], Indigo will continue to cover all its destinations as before,” Naidu adds. He did not state how long these cuts would last.

The meeting comes after Elbers revealed the airline’s operations have not “fully stabilised” – with flights operated on an “adjusted network” – after days of disruption.

IndiGo on 5 December cancelled more than 1,000 flights – more than half its daily schedules – amid a growing operational meltdown. Lack of preparation for new flight-duty time limits, as well as weather-related issues, appear to have triggered the meltdown.