Vietjet’s Thai unit has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 Max 8, which will enter commercial service from December.

The aircraft (registered HS-VZA) is the first of 200 Boeing narrowbodies low-cost operator Vietjet has on order. An initial batch of 50 737s are slated to operate with Vietjet Thailand, the airline previously announced.

According to Vietjet Thailand, the first 737 Max 8 will be deployed on the domestic Bangkok-Chiang Mai route, before operating its first international route to Cam Ranh in Vietnam.

Vietjet Thailand envisages the 737 Max to “support further network expansion” to North Asia, including to South Korea, Japan and Mainland China. The 737 is expected to replace the fleet of Airbus narrowbodies it currently operates.

The first 737 was handed over to Vietjet in late September, at a delivery ceremony that was witnessed by Vietnam president Luong Cuong and other senior officials from the USA and Vietnam.

Parent company Vietjet placed an order for 100 737 Max jets in 2016 and then doubled its commitments in 2018. Deliveries were initially set for 2019, but the fatal crashes – and subsequent global grounding – involving the 737 Max pushed its service entry timeline further right.

According to Vietjet, it will continue to operate Airbus narrowbodies, with the 737s being taken by Vietjet Thailand. Deliveries of the new 737 Max 8s are expected through 2028, it adds.

“This addition strengthens the airline’s operational capacity, supporting growing travel demand and enabling further expansion across key destinations in the Asia–Pacific region,” states Vietjet.