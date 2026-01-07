Saudi Arabian budget carrier Flyadeal has opened a new base, expanding its operations at the holy city of Madinah.

The airline, which uses a fleet of 44 Airbus A320-family jets, is stationing two aircraft at the new base.

It has opened five new routes as part of the strategic decision, with another international link to Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport, as well as the domestic destinations of Abha, Jazan, Tabuk and Al Hofuf.

These take the number of cities to which Flyadeal operates from Madinah to eight, up from the previous three – Riyadh, Dammam and Cairo.

“This expansion of five new routes at the beginning of the year is a statement of intent from Flyadeal to develop Madinah into one of our key operational bases,” says chief executive Steven Greenway.

He adds that Madinah, as a significant holy city and pilgrimage gateway, is a “natural addition” to its base structure.

Flyadeal says the new base will provide a 40% rise in capacity it offers from the city. The airline already has bases at the main Saudi cities of Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. Some 60% of its fleet is stationed in the Saudi capital, with 11 aircraft in Jeddah and five at Dammam.