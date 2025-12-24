Cathay Pacific Group has appointed Swire Group veteran Guy Bradley as its new chairman, following the retirement of incumbent chair Patrick Healy.

Healy will step down from his role on 13 May 2026, and retire from the Swire Group – the parent of Cathay – at the end of May, capping off a career of over 30 years at the group.

Healy became Cathay chair in November 2019, as the airline group found itself embroiled in the political controversies of anti-government protests in the same year.

Less than a year later, the airline group would confront one of its greatest challenges when the Covid-19 pandemic shut down travel to and from the city.

Since then, Cathay has made a strong recovery from the pandemic days, having restored – and grown – its pre-pandemic operating network. It has also undertaken a billion-dollar investment to improve customer experience, including new aircraft orders for fleet renewal, as well as upgrading its cabin products.

Commenting on his tenure, Healy says: “It has been a privilege to chair the Cathay Group for the last six years, working alongside a passionate, committed team who have shown immense resilience through one of the most challenging periods in our 80-year history.”

Incoming chair Bradley is currently a director on the Cathay board and a chair of sister company Swire Pacific. Also a veteran of the Swire Group, Bradley joined in 1987 and has held senior positions across Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, the Middle East, as well as the USA.