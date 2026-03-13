The Japan National Police Agency (NPA) has ordered three Airbus Helicopters H135s as part of its fleet modernization efforts.

When delivered, the three helicopters will bring the NPA’s total Airbus Helicopters fleet to 26 examples, says Airbus Helicopters.

The helicopters will serve with Hokkaido, Shimane, and Miyagi prefectural police departments.

Missions will include patrol, search and rescue, and tactical transport.

The company notes that there are 98 H135s in Japan, of which 15 serve in the law enforcement role.

“We are honoured by the National Police Agency’s continued trust in the H135,” says Jean-Luc Alfonsi of Airbus Helicopters in Japan.

“The H135’s proven reliability and high performance make it the definitive platform for law enforcement. We remain dedicated to providing comprehensive support necessary to ensure the NPA meets its critical mission requirements across Japan.”