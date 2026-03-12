Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has stepped up its pursuit of international sales of its Surion 8t-class twin-engined helicopter into the civil and parapublic market, making a surprise debut at the Verticon exhibition in Atlanta in early March.

Developed in partnership with Airbus Helicopters – which supplies the transmission and main gearbox – it was originally designed for multiple branches of the South Korean military.

Over 250 units have now been delivered to Seoul’s armed forces, alongside more than 50 civil versions to other South Korean governmental organisations including the Korea Forest Service, national police and coastguard.

But the sole export success has been the 2024 sale to the Iraqi interior ministry for two Surions in a firefighting configuration, says KAI’s Sung-Hyun Um.

Although additional contracts with the Middle Eastern country are expected this year, the company has also begun to look further afield, signing an agreement last year with Australia’s United Aero Group to jointly explore sales in the international market.

KAI holds a restricted-category civil certification for the Surion in South Korea and is considering obtaining a similar approval from either Transport Canada or the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

It is also developing its own transmission for the Surion, slated to enter service around 2029-2030. This will raise payload by 500-700kg (1,100-1,540lb) and also reduce its reliance on Airbus Helicopters, Um adds. Power comes from a pair of Hanwha Techwin/GE Aerospace T700-701K engines.

He beleives there is strong market demand for a platform with the size and capability of the Surion: “They really need the utility version of this helicopter.”

KAI is also working to add further capabilities to the rotorcraft, collaborating with Helitak to integrate a 2,700 litre tank for firefighting operations. An initial example will be delivered to Gongwon province in South Korea in 2027.

Meanwhile, KAI has ceased production of what it called the Light Civil Helicopter after producing just four examples of the Airbus Helicopters EC155-derived light-twin.

Airbus Helicopters transferred the EC155 programme to KAI in 2018, as part of an agreement that, alongside the LCH, also covered the development of the Light Armed Helicopter for the Republic of Korea Army.

Over 200 examples of the LAH are due to be delivered, with the South Korean defence ministry also contemplating another variant – the Light Armed Utility Helicopter – which would combine weapons with the ability to also carry troops for what Um calls “paramilitary” operations.