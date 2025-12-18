Finnair will be launching one-stop flights to Melbourne in 2026, marking the first time the Helsinki-based carrier is operating to Australia with its own metal.

The airline will begin daily flights to Melbourne via Bangkok from 26 October, with flights operated by Airbus A350s.

Finnair says Melbourne “marks a completely new destination” in its international network. The Oneworld operator currently flies to 11 points in Asia, including to Singapore, Bangkok, Tokyo and Seoul.

It also adds its code on Oneworld partner Qantas’ flights to Australia from points such as Singapore and Tokyo.

Finnair had also been in a wet-lease agreement with Qantas, covering a pair of A330s that operated flights from Sydney to Bangkok and Singapore on behalf of the Australian carrier.

The arrangement has since been changed after threats of industrial action from Finnair pilots, with the carrier in late-October stating it will be dry-leasing two A330s to Qantas instead.