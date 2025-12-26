Korea Aerospace Industries has secured a W93 billion ($64.5 million) contract to upgrade 11 FA-50PH light attack jets in service with the Philippines air force.

The “performance improvement project” will run until 2029 and affects jets delivered between 2015-2017, says KAI.

The work will see improvements to the jets’ guided-munitions capabilities, range and ability to operate as part of joint networks. The improvement project also includes follow-on support.

Manila ordered 12 FA-50PHs in 2014. One example was lost in a fatal crash in March 2025. In June 2025, Manila placed a follow-on order for 12 additional examples.

“This contract is an opportunity to once again confirm the trust and cooperative relationship between the Philippine Air Force and KAI,” says company chief executive Cha Jae-byung.

“In addition to successfully implementing the operational capabilities required by the Philippine Air Force, we will continue to expand KAI’s position in the global defence market through customer-tailored performance improvements and systematic follow-up support projects.”

Separately, South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration says W700 billion will be invested between December 2025 and December 2028 to test “approximately 10” air-to-ground weapon types on the developmental KF-21.

KAI recently secured a W686 billion contract for work related to integrating air-to-ground weapons on the KF-21. In August, the DAPA said air-to-ground weapons work would be accelerated to the first half of 2025, compared with late 2028 under the previous schedule.

The KF-21 is a contender for Manila’s long-running requirement for a new fighter aircraft. Rivals for the deal include the Lockheed Martin F-16 Block 70 and Saab Gripen E/F.