Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has received a contract for work related to the developmental KF-21 fighter’s ground attack capabilities.

The W686 billion ($465 million) contract from Seoul’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) will see KAI work to expand the capabilities of the fighter beyond air-to-air weapons, which have already undergone tests during itss development programme, says the company.

The work will also see KAI evaluate the air-to-ground capabilities of the aircraft’s locally-developed active electronically scanned array radar.

In August, the DAPA said that air-to-ground weapons tests would be moved forward to the first half of 2027, compared with late 2028 under the previous schedule.

Strike capabilities are a key element of the Block 2 configuration of the KF-21. The type has 10 hardpoints and a maximum payload of 7,700kg (17,000lb).

Both the DAPA and KAI state that the integration of air-to-ground weapons will support international sales of the twin-engined fighter.

“The successful completion of the phased test and evaluation of the KF-21’s additional weapons will serve as an opportunity to demonstrate our ability to conduct customised testing and verification tailored to customer needs in the future,” says KAI chief executive Cha Jae-byung.

“We also expect this to have a positive impact on expanding defence exports.”

So far, only the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) has ordered the KF-21, with commitments for 40. The type is expected to enter ROKAF service at the end of 2026.

International sales prospects include Peru, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. Indonesia is a junior partner in the programme, but Jakarta has yet to place a firm order.