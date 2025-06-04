Korea Aerospace Industries has secured a follow-on order from Manila for 12 additional FA-50 light combat aircraft.

The $700 million contract from the government of the Philippines will see the jets supplied by 2030, according to South Korean media reports, quoting Seoul’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

The package reportedly includes logistical support for the aircraft. FlightGlobal has reached out to KAI for comment.

Manila operates 11 FA-50s following the crash of one example earlier this year.

The reports indicate that the new jets will include an air-to-air refueling capability, something lacking in Manila’s existing FA-50 fleet.

At the Farnborough air show in July 2024, KAI told FlightGlobal that the Philippines had strong potential add more FA-50s. As for the existing fleet, it was to get larger external fuel tanks and upgraded datalinks.

KAI said that the new jets will eschew the existing mechanically scanned radar in favour of the Raytheon PhantomStrike active electronically scanned array radar.

Separately, media reports from the Philippines indicate that Manila is grappling with how to fund the possible purchase of 20 Lockheed Martin F-16C/D Block 70/72 fighters.

Following a visit to Manila by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency issued a $5.6 billion Foreign Military Sales case covering the aircraft, weapons, spares, and other support.

For over a decade Manila has been considering new combat aircraft. The Saab Gripen was considered the main rival to the F-16 for the requirement, but KAI has also shared information with Manila about its developmental KF-21.