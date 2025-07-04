The Philippine air force aims to obtain airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft, while a decision to obtain a new fighter has yet to be made.

The air force has submitted a proposal to the government regarding the possible AEW&C acquisition, according to local media reports quoting the service.

Specific types, budgets, and timeframes were not mentioned, but the report indicates that defence secretary Gilberto Teodoro has said that AEW&C should be part of a package along with Manila’s long running multi-role fighter (MRF) acquisition, as well as air-to-air refuelling tankers.

Lockheed Martin and Saab have long vied for the MRF requirement, with the US company pitching the F-16C/D Block 70/72 and the Swedish company the Gripen. Manila has also looked at the developmental Korea Aerospace Industries KF-21.

A US Foreign Military Sales case in April listed the possible sale of 20 F-16s – 16 single-seat C versions and four two-seat D versions – for $5.6 billion. In a nod to Manila’s requirement for fighters to operate at long ranges, the Lockheed offering includes conformal fuel tanks.

FlightGlobal understands that the cost of obtaining new fighters continues to vex the cash-strapped Filipino government.

Lockheed does not produce an AEW&C aircraft, but its KC-130J tactical transport can perform the tanking mission. Boeing produces the E-7A Wedgetail AEW&C aircraft, but this is likely out of Manila’s price range, as is its tanker, the KC-46.

Northrop Grumman produces the E-2D Hawkeye for the AEW&C role, but price may also be an issue with this advanced platform. Cirium, an aviation analytics company, indicates that the US Navy continues to operate 21 E-2C-2000s, with three examples in storage.

The Philippines landing page for Saab lists the Gripen E as well as the Erieye AEW&C aircraft.

While Manila’s plans for higher end capabilities remain in limbo, it recently signed a follow-on order for 12 additional FA-50 light combat aircraft. The jets will be supplied by 2030, and bring its fleet of the type to 23 examples.