Korea Aerospace Industries feels that its FA-50 light combat aircraft and KF-21 fighter offer European countries a quick way to upgrade their air power capabilities.

Both aircraft have active production lines, allowing for relatively rapid deliveries should orders come in, according to Dong Haik Shin, vice president of international development at KAI.

“We have already produced more than 100 FA-50s for the South Korean air force, which means we have a hot [assembly] line for the FA-50,” says Dong.

“This is going to be a very good solution for the re-arming of Europe.”

The company has already secured a major success in Europe, with Poland in the process of receiving 48 FA-50s from an order announced in late 2022. Twelve aircraft in the FA-50GF configuration have already been delivered, with deliveries of 36 jets in the FA-50PL configuration pending.

The FA-50PL will have an air-to-air refuelling probe and Raytheon’s PhantomStrike active electronically scanned array radar. These features will also be included in 18 FA-50s on order for Malaysia’s air force, and 12 recently ordered by the Philippines.

KAI is making progress with a single-seat version of the jet, which will see the back seat replaced with a 363kg (800lb) fuel tank, thus increasing endurance. In addition, there is space in the aft fuselage for additional fuel.

While the single-seater FA-50 has yet to secure a customer, Dong says that is well suited for air forces that need to replace ageing types, specifically the Northrop F-5.

As for the KF-21, KAI is in the process of producing the first 20 examples for the Republic of Korea Air Force, with the type expected to enter service in late 2026.

KAI is also hoping that Peru will consider the KF-21 in a competition that has already been narrowed to three choices: the Dassault Rafale, Lockheed Martin F-16, and Saab Gripen.

In the Asia-Pacific, the Philippines is also still considering its fighter options, with the KF-21 pitched against the F-16 and Gripen. The Philippines, notes Dong, operates the FA-50, making it easy for pilots to move to the more advanced KF-21.

Dong also feels that the type still has strong potential in Indonesia, a partner in the programme that recently reduced its financial commitment. Dong notes that Jakarta has already poured substantial funds into the KF-21, and that any acquisition would involve local production.