Israel plans to obtain two additional Boeing KC-46 tanker aircraft, bringing its total commitment for the type to six examples.

A contract for the two additional aircraft will be signed once the approval Israel’s Defense Procurement Ministerial Committee has been obtained, according to Israel’s defence ministry.

“This is a follow-on contract with the U.S. Government for procuring two advanced refuelling aircraft in addition to four previously purchased KC-46 aircraft,” says the ministry.

“This will expand the [Israel Defence Force’s] new refuelling fleet to six aircraft. The new aircraft will be equipped with Israeli systems and adapted to the IAF’s operational requirements.”

The value of the deal is about $500 million and will be funded through US aid, adds the ministry.

Tankers play a key role in Israeli air force strategy. It is understood that the nation’s fleet of six KC-707 tankers was instrumental in Israel’s June air campaign against Iran’s nuclear programme.

Cirium, an aviation analytics company, indicates that the average age of Israel’s KC-707s is 50.3 years. Israel also operates seven Lockheed Martin KC-130His in the tanker role, with an average age of 49.1 years.

Israel has yet to receive its four previously ordered KC-46s. The type’s main operator is the US Air Force with 98 examples and orders for an additional 57.

The Japan Air Self-Defense Force operates four KC-46s and has orders for two more.