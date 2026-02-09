Korea Aerospace Industries saw profits and revenues increase in 2025, as it forecasts a strong 2026 in line with a growing order backlog.

KAI saw net profits for the year ended 31 December rise 10% to KRW187 billion ($128 million), as sales rose 10% to KRW3.7 trillion, according to a company financial disclosure.

The company hails a record year for orders, which climbed 30% in the year to KRW6.4 trillion.

Key orders included the first mass production contract for the KF-21 fighter, a second production contract for the firefighting version of the KUH-1 Surion helicopter, and an order from the Philippines for 12 additional FA-50 light combat jets.

The orders pushed the value of the company’s backlog to KRW27.3 trillion, more than 10% higher than KRW24.7 trillion at the end of 2024.

The company forecasts strong sales growth in 2026, when it expects to generate KRW5.7 trillion. This will be driven by production of the KF-21 as well as the Light Armed Helicopter. In addition, production of the FA-50PL for Poland and FA-50M for Malaysia will contribute to higher sales.

Separately, KAI announced that it has entered a partnership with Hanwha Aerospace to strengthen the export competitiveness of Korean defence productions.

Under the pact, the two companies will work together on the development of advanced jet engines, unmanned air vehicles, supply chains, and the commercial space market.

In addition, KAI recently secured a KRW101 billion performance-based logistics contract from the Philippines for FA-50PH support.