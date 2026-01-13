The Korea Aerospace Industries KF-21 fighter has completed flight testing, with 1,600 sorties flown without an accident.

The campaign, which involved six flying prototypes, covered 13,000 test conditions from its commencement in July 2022 when the KF-21 had its maiden flight, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

The work focused on a range of areas including high angle of attack flight, aerial refuelling, air-to-air weapons tests, and the aircraft’s active electronically scanned array radar.

South Korea’s official Yonhap news agency quoted DAPA officials as saying that flight tests were completed two months earlier than planned. The programme was able to accelerate testing through the addition of new testing locations and the use of air-to-air refuelling.

Development of the aircraft is due to be completed by the middle of 2026, with deliveries to the Republic of Korea Air Force set to commence in the second half.

In December 2025, KAI announced that it had won a W686 billion ($465 million) contract to develop the jet’s strike capabilities.

This followed DAPA’s announcement that air-to-ground weapons tests would be moved forward to the first half of 2027, compared with late 2028 under the previous schedule.

Strike capabilities are a key element of the Block 2 configuration of the KF-21. The type has 10 hardpoints and a maximum payload of 7,700kg (17,000lb).

Despite the smooth testing campaign, the KF-21 has yet to secure its first international order, even though this is a high priority for the South Korean government.

Potential international customers include Indonesia, the Philippines, Poland, and the United Arab Emirates.