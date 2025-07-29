Agreement raises questions about Jakarta’s ability to fund multiple fighter programmes, including its involvement in South Korea’s KF-21 project

Indonesia has signed a contract for 48 Turkish Aerospace (TAI) Kaan fighters, with Indonesia’s aerospace sector a key focus in the acquisition.

The contract signing for the developmental twin-engined jet took place at Turkish defence show on 26 July, according to Indonesia’s defence ministry.

The signing of the “implementation contract” was witnessed by Indonesian defence minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, and follows an earlier agreement signed on 11 June.

The ministry’s statement does not give a value for the contract or state when the jets will be delivered. The 11 June agreement stated that the jets would be delivered within 120 months, or 10 years.

“This signing ceremony affirms the commitment of both countries to strengthen joint technology development and build the capacity of the defence industry in Indonesia,” says the ministry.

“Through this contract, Indonesia not only obtains high-tech defence equipment but also offers significant opportunities to develop the capacity of its domestic defence industry. The local industrial base to be established in Indonesia is expected to be a tangible demonstration of a mutually beneficial partnership based on friendship.”

At the Paris air show in June, TAI chief executive Mehmet Demiroglu confirmed that the 11 June agreement was an order, adding that some technical requirements still needed to be finalised.

He also said that type remains on track to enter flight testing in early 2026. Indonesia is the second customer for the Kaan after Turkey.

Jakarta’s commitment to the Kaan raises questions about its commitment to other fighter types, particularly the Korea Aerospace Industries KF-21. Although Indonesia and South Korea agreed to reboot their cooperation on the type in June after years of challenges with the partnership, it is not clear if Jakarta has the funds to obtain two developmental fighter types.

Jakarta has also expressed interest in a diverse range of fighters including the Boeing F-15EX and Chengdu J-10C.

In addition, it has hinted that it may obtain more Dassault Aviation Rafales beyond the 42 examples it has on order. Rafale deliveries are set to start in 2026.

According to FlightGlobal’s 2025 World Air Forces directory, the Indonesian air force combat fleet includes 25 Lockheed Martin F-16s, 21 BAE Systems Hawk 209s, 16 Su-27/30s, and 13 Embraer EMB-314 Super Tucano light attack aircraft.