South Korea’s LIG Nex1 has secured government contracts to develop the electronic warfare (EW) system for a major national aircraft programme, as well to develop the prototype of new short-range air-to-air missile.

The W1.6 trillion ($1.1 billion) EW contract is from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration and covers research and development as well as systems integration for the new aircraft, according to a stock exchange disclosure.

The contract period runs from 24 December to 30 June 2030.

In September, Korean Air confirmed that it’s joint bid with LIG Nex1 to develop a new EW aircraft had pulled ahead in a competition against local rivals Korea Aerospace Industries and Hanwha Systems.

The joint bid involves modifying an unspecified number Bombardier Global 6500 business jets for the requirement. In peacetime the aircraft will function in the electronic intelligence role. During a conflict, it will disrupt enemy air defence networks and communications.

In a separate stock exchange disclosure, LIG Nex1 revealed securing a W125 billion Agency for Defense Development contract to develop a prototype short-range air-to-air missile. The programme will run from 24 December to 30 November 2032.

In early December, the DAPA said work to develop a short-range air-to-air missile for the KF-21 fighter would soon commence under the Short-Range Air-to-Air Missile II (SRAAM-II) programme.

Research for SRAAM-II has been underway for several years. In late 2024, DAPA earmarked KRW662 billion for the overall programme in its mid‑term defence plan, with the newly launched system development phase representing the first major funded step.