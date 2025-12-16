Military airframer Lockheed Martin has unveiled the first F-35A stealth fighter bound for Finland.

Displayed for the first time on 16 December at Lockheed’s main F-35 assembly site in Fort Worth, Texas, the jet was staged with air intake covers featuring the blue-and-white Finnish flag.

The rollout event was attended by senior defence officials from both the USA and Finland, which in 2021 selected the F-35A to replace the Finnish air force’s current fleet of 60 Boeing F/A-18C/D Hornet fighters.

“In the Finnish operational environment, survivability, lethality and cooperation are imperative,” says Finnish air chief General Timo Herranen.

“The F-35 will deliver unmatched capability in all those areas, and it will bring a whole new level of capability for our defence,” Herranen adds. “We are looking forward to the start of F-35 operations next year.”

Finland’s inaugural F-35A will be turned over in early 2026, according to Lockheed.

Like all new operators, the country’s first batch of jets will be stationed in the USA for several years to facilitate the training of new pilots and maintainers. Finish personnel will undergo training with their aircraft at Ebbing AFB in Arkansas.

Finland’s programme of record calls for a total fleet of 64 F-35As, which will be the largest such fleet of the conventional take-off and landing variant in northern Europe, Lockheed says.

“The F-35 continues to demonstrate its ability to deter threats and prevail in combat, and it will give the Finnish air force a decisive edge in protecting the nation and bolstering allied partnership in the Nordic region and beyond,” says Greg Ulmer, president of Lockheed’s aeronautics division.

In addition to the tactical and interoperability benefits, Helsinki is hoping participation in the F-35 programme can help boost the country’s domestic defence industry.

Majority state-owned defence manufacturer Patria will contribute to the Finish F-35 fleet under several industrial partnership agreements, including a deal with propulsion supplier Pratt & Whitney to assemble F135 turbofan engines under license.

Under that arrangement, Finland will build new production lines near the city of Nokia to cover assembly and maintenance of the powerplants.

Following the completion of F135 production for the Finnish jets, the Patria facilities will switch to maintenance, repair, overhaul and upgrade operations, beginning in 2030.

A separate deal with Lockheed will see Patria perform a range of other F-35 manufacturing work, including 400 sets of landing gear doors and 400 forward fuselage sections for the stealth fighter.

“Finland is investing heavily in national industrial capabilities through industrial participation, we believe that our investment and highly capable defence industry can benefit the F-35 programme not just locally but also at a more global level,” says Finnish defence minister Antti Hakkanen.

Lockheed says it has global network of more than 1,900 firms that contribute to the F-35 as suppliers, including at least 40 companies in Finland.

Helsinki and Lockheed expect jets to arrive in Finland later in 2026 after an initial cohort of aviators and maintainers are certified.

Expressions of support for the multi-national stealth fighter from Finnish officials come at a time of turbulence for the F-35 programme.

While existing customers including Belgium and Germany are expanding their purchase commitments, other nations are looking to shrink theirs.

Switzerland on 12 December said it will trim its planned acquisition of 36 F-35As, citing more than $1 billion in cost escalation since agreeing to the purchase in 2022.

Canada, which is a founding member of the F-35 programme, is also considering substantial cuts to its agreed upon plan to field 88 F-35As – primarily driven by political strife between Canada and the Trump Administration and desire to reduce reliance on American defence suppliers.

While Ottawa has already committed funds for 16 F-35As, Prime Minister Mark Carney is now weighing whether to press on with that acquisition or truncate it in favour of a non-US alternative.

Saab’s Gripen E has re-emerged as the leading challenger after being bested by the F-35A in 2021.