Abra Group has expanded the longtime codeshare agreement between member carrier Gol and Aerolineas Argentinas to include Colombia’s Avianca.

The expanded codeshare will cover nine cities in Colombia and 12 in Argentina, allowing passengers to purchase single-ticket itineraries for multi-city connections operated by both carriers.

The closer relationship builds off a 2023 memorandum of understanding signed by Abra Group and Aerolineas Argentinas, and a codeshare agreement that has existed between Gol and Aerolineas Argentinas since 2014. It comes as Abra Group – parent of Avianca and Gol, with plans to acquire Chile’s SKY Airline – is expanding its reach across Latin America in a bid to compete head-to-head with LATAM Airlines Group.

Abra Group also plans to launch an initial public offering next year.

Under the new codeshare, Avianca will offer connections from Buenos Aires to the Argentine cities of Bahia Blanca, Bariloche, Comodoro Rivadavia, El Calafate, Mar del Plata, Mendoza, Neuquen, Rosario, Ushuaia, Iguazu, Salta and Tucuman.

Meanwhile, Aerolineas Argentinas will offer connections from Bogota to San Andres, Barranquilla, Bucaramanga, Cali, Cartagena, Cucuta, Medellin, Pereira and Santa Marta in Colombia.

The carriers’ existing interline agreement is also being expanded to include 18 Aerolineas Argentinas destinations in Argentina and Brazil, and 12 Avianca destinatons in Central and South America.

The airlines are working to secure necessary approvals to make the deal official.

Adrian Neuhauser, Abra Group’s chief executive, says the expanded relationship with Aerolineas Argentinas ”will strengthen connectivity for our Avianca customers in the Southern Cone, bring Argentina and Colombia closer together, and continue building our project to increase competition in the region so that customers have more and better options”.