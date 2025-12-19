The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has validated Bombardier’s ultra-long-range Global 8000 business jet, following the type’s certification by Canada’s aviation regulator last month.

It is the latest milestone crossed for the Global 8000, which Bombardier markets as the world’s fastest business jet and the fastest civilian aircraft since the Concorde, with a maximum approved speed of Mach 0.95.

Bombardier handed over the first Global 8000 earlier this month, with Canadian businessman Patrick Dovigi, a long-time Bombardier customer, formally taking delivery of the first example in a ceremony at the airframer’s Mississauga assembly plant near Toronto.

Type certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency is pending.

“Attaining the Global 8000 certification from the FAA sets new performance standards in the industry and marks one of the final chapters in our very successful development program for this groundbreaking business jet,” says Stephen McCullough, Bombardier’s senior vice-president of engineering and product development.

Seating 19 passengers, the Global 8000 has 8,000nm (14,816km) of range, maximum cruise altitude of 51,000ft and, when flying at 41,000ft, cabin pressure altitude equivalent to 2,691ft. Bombardier calls that cabin altitude equivalent the lowest in the industry.