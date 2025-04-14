Week 16 2025: Watching for stress-fractures in US leisure and low-cost markets

With Delta Air Lines last week disclosing that it expects little to no growth in 2025 and Frontier Airlines also lowering its full-year financial expectations, attention now turns to the first-quarter performance and outlook of United Airlines.
From making its debut as a magazine in 1985 through to its evolution into an online data and analysis tool, Airline Business has forged a reputation for providing high-quality, in-depth coverage of the airline sector’s strategic and economic drivers. Our trusted insight gives users a competitive edge in the global industry.