Agenda

Week 26 2025: Middle East tensions and fuel price concerns

By 2025-06-23T09:50:00

Israir

Source: Jan Hospodka/Shutterstock

The ratcheting up of tensions in the Middle East is having an impact on airline operations in the region as airspace closures and safety concerns prompt re-routings and cancellations, and weigh on passenger demand.

This content is for Airline Business subscribers. Please log in or connect with our team for a personalised demo

Request a demo now
The analysis, news, and data solution for the airline industry
Airline Business
Airline Business
Analysis

Daily industry analysis and articles

MT Fleets

Weekly bespoke newsletters

Interviews

Award-winning news coverage

Rankings

Interviews with industry leaders

Newsletter

Financial, fleet, and traffic data

PLUS includes all membership benefits
SUBSCRIBE NOW