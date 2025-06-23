Week 26 2025: Middle East tensions and fuel price concerns

The ratcheting up of tensions in the Middle East is having an impact on airline operations in the region as airspace closures and safety concerns prompt re-routings and cancellations, and weigh on passenger demand.
From making its debut as a magazine in 1985 through to its evolution into an online data and analysis tool, Airline Business has forged a reputation for providing high-quality, in-depth coverage of the airline sector’s strategic and economic drivers. Our trusted insight gives users a competitive edge in the global industry.