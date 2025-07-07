Agenda

Week 28 2025: Airline earnings season set for take-off with demand in focus

By 2025-07-07T09:09:00

Delta Atlanta-c-Delta Air Lines

The airline earnings season will kick off with major US carrier Delta Air Lines reporting its second-quarter results on 10 July and European low-cost carrier Norwegian set to share results the following day. 

This content is for Airline Business subscribers. Please log in or connect with our team for a personalised demo

Request a demo now
The analysis, news, and data solution for the airline industry
Airline Business
Airline Business
Analysis

Daily industry analysis and articles

MT Fleets

Weekly bespoke newsletters

Interviews

Award-winning news coverage

Rankings

Interviews with industry leaders

Newsletter

Financial, fleet, and traffic data

PLUS includes all membership benefits
SUBSCRIBE NOW