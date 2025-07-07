Week 28 2025: Airline earnings season set for take-off with demand in focus

The airline earnings season will kick off with major US carrier Delta Air Lines reporting its second-quarter results on 10 July and European low-cost carrier Norwegian set to share results the following day.
From making its debut as a magazine in 1985 through to its evolution into an online data and analysis tool, Airline Business has forged a reputation for providing high-quality, in-depth coverage of the airline sector’s strategic and economic drivers. Our trusted insight gives users a competitive edge in the global industry.