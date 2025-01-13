Week 3 2025: Leasing community gathers in Dublin with reasons to be cheerful

The global leasing community has gathered in Dublin this week for the latest Growth Frontiers Global event, where discussion is bound to focus on supply-chain challenges and aircraft delivery delays, alongside consolidation in the sector
