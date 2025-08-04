Week 32 2025: US discounters, Latin American carriers' earnings in spotlight

With most major carriers having reported second-quarter results at the tail end of earnings season, there is still intrigue in the week ahead – namely, the financial performances of a pair of US discounters and two Latin American flag carriers.
From making its debut as a magazine in 1985 through to its evolution into an online data and analysis tool, Airline Business has forged a reputation for providing high-quality, in-depth coverage of the airline sector’s strategic and economic drivers. Our trusted insight gives users a competitive edge in the global industry.