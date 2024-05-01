Air France-KLM’s latest earnings release essentially left the group in a holding pattern for the coming year in financial terms, with executives expecting better times in the subsequent nine months after tricky operating conditions and one-off costs dented its early 2024 performance.

Indeed, the first three months of 2024 had already been flagged as “pretty tough” during the business’s full-year 2023 earnings call earlier this year, group chief financial officer Steven Zaat reminded analysts on 30 April, with the coming peak travel months looking more “promising”. That tough time was largely driven by operational challenges – particularly from issues securing aircraft spare parts – and one-off payments relating to a labour agreement with KLM staff.

As a result, the second-quarter earnings call will likely shed a more meaningful light on full-year expectations for the group, bringing stronger indications of whether or not unit costs have settled down having trended higher in January-March, whether the cargo market is ‘normalising’ after yields continued on a downward trajectory in the period, and whether passenger yields are continuing to trend slightly higher year on year.

Zaat was able to offer some reassurance on the last issue, saying that yields in April 2024 were up around 3% year on year, while the group maintains that after rising 4% in the first quarter, unit costs for the full year around expected to be 1-2% higher, helped by the rising capacity (ASKs in the first quarter were up 4.5% year on year but down around 3% down on 2019 levels).

Moreover, by mid-year, KLM – which continued to be outperformed by its French stablemate in the first quarter – will have entered the northern hemisphere peak period without the code-red capacity cap scenario that was still a threat until the turn of this year, while the group will have better indications of how expanding low-cost unit Transavia is measuring up in the key leisure travel months, and whether aircraft spare-part challenges have calmed down.

Air France-KLM first-quarter 2024 airline earnings Revenue Operating profit Change YoY Air France Group €4.03bn -€249m -€68m KLM Group €2.74bn -€290m -€163m Transavia €462m -€166m +€6m

Air France-KLM also notes that after some escalation of tensions in the region recently, services to Tel Aviv and Beirut are strongly trending back towards pre-October 2023 levels thanks to buoyant VFR traffic, and that the slower recovery in leisure-focused services to destinations in Egypt and Jordan has not been a problem for Transavia, which has deployed capacity to North Africa destinations instead.

Amid those factors, and taking into account the fact that the group has all key labour agreements in place, unlike some peers, Air France-KLM chief executive Ben Smith expresses some confidence that indicators will tip in the right direction in the coming quarters based on current expectations, albeit the business has returned to offering no specific guidance on profitability.

Amid a largely sanguine attitude regarding first-quarter challenges, Smith also offered commentary on a hot topic in the European airline sector: consolidation.

NECESSARY DEVELOPMENT

“We do strongly believe consolidation in Europe is a must,” he says when asked about the appetite for M&A activity among airlines and, crucially, European regulators.

Unsurprisingly, perhaps, his view continues to be that while the Lufthansa Group-ITA Airways and IAG-Air Europa tie-ups face hurdles thanks to a European Commission that appears to be setting a higher bar in terms of remedies, Air France-KLM’s stake in SAS is likely to see a smoother path to approval.

That, he reiterates, is because while Milan Linate airport is slot-constrained and Madrid airport would become dominated by IAG carriers Iberia and Air Europa should the latter join the group, the Copenhagen and Stockholm hubs operated by SAS are not slot-constrained and are fully open to other entrants/expansion-minded competitors.

Smith acknowledges, however, that the same cannot be said of TAP Air Portugal, which remains of interest to Air France-KLM, once that privatisation process begins.

“We’re still interested, we’re following very closely the ITA file and we’ll see how Madrid goes,” he says.

The business knows, he states, that remedies would be the order of the day should it want to purchase a stake in TAP.

“We always knew that when you’ve got a very slot-constrained airport like Lisbon that the potential remedies will be high, and we’ve got a good idea on what is necessary for the business case to make sense,” he says.

“And of course there is always the unquantifiable value of having a strategically located hub in Western Europe.”

Whatever happens, a key metric for the business, Smith says, is maintaining its second-place position behind IAG on the southern transatlantic.

He notes that Air France-KLM’s partnership with Gol in Brazil remains strong, despite that carrier’s Chapter 11 challenges, adding: “Even if we don’t have a partner on that end, our reach in Europe is very strong.

“Our hubs in France and the Netherlands are much better situated to capture a greater share of the European market versus the Lufthansa Group.”

Air France-KLM’s operating loss of €489 million ($523 million) during the first quarter was €183 million deeper than that achieved in the same period of 2024 and came after operational disruptions during the three months pushed up unit costs.

Cargo revenues were some €157 million down year on year, but lower jet fuel costs and higher passenger unit revenues had a positive impact on earnings.

Overall revenues were up 5% year on year at €6.7 billion, with passenger unit revenue up 2.1% but group unit revenue down 1.8% amid the impact of declining cargo income.

It continues to guide for full-year capacity to up 5% on 2023.