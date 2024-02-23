After the pandemic-interrupted 2020 and 2022 Singapore air shows, this week’s event served as a reminder of not just how far the industry has come but of the potential still to unlock within the Asia-Pacific region.

As many countries, most notably the powerhouse of China, were among the last to lift Covid-related travel restrictions, the recovery in Asia-Pacific international air traffic still lags other regions.

Association of Asia-Pacific Airlines data for 2023 shows international passenger traffic at 72% of 2019 levels – albeit having reached 80% in December. But it is a mixed picture. AAPA director general Subhas Menon says that while ASEAN countries are at around 85% of 2019 levels, China is still closer to 50%.

And while the later ramp-up in the region meant Asia-Pacific carriers and airports avoided many of the labour shortages which so impacted the early peaks of restored European and North American operations, they are attempting to scale up in the middle of the supply chain crisis. This, Menon notes, is holding back their traffic recovery.

Aircraft delays resulting from the supply chain shortages was one of the prime discussion points at the show, and was underlined again by news that Qantas is pushing back the launch of its ‘Project Sunrise’ ultra-long-haul services by at least six months because of late arriving Airbus A350-1000s.

Still, the show offered good news for both Airbus and Boeing in the form of fresh aircraft deals from Asia-Pacific operators. Thai Airways, Starlux and VietJet unveiled commitments covering 73 widebodies and options on 40 more.

Interestingly, while all these deals were for widebodies – a mix of Boeing 787s, Airbus A330neos and A350Fs – perhaps most attention at the show was saved for Chinese manufacturer Comac and its ambitions of breaking Airbus and Boeing’s grip on the narrowbody market.

After a long development process, the C919 entered service with China Eastern Airlines in May 2023 and made its international debut at the show. The positive momentum was further bolstered with a firm commitment from Tibet Airlines for both the C919 – for which it will be launch customer of the high-altitude variant – and Comac’s ARJ21 regional jet.

While Airbus commercial aircraft chief executive Christian Scherer does not see the new twinjet taking significant market share from Airbus and Boeing in the short-term, he says the airframer “must not stick its head in the sand” as the Chinese manufacturer ramps up its marketing efforts for the single-aisle.

And he thinks there is room for all three narrowbodies, given the rapid expansion of the market in the Asia-Pacific region: “The cake is growing sufficiently for Comac to want to compete,” he says.

Speaking during a panel debate at the show, Peter Bellew, chief operating officer of ambitious Saudi Arabian start-up Riyadh Air, welcomed the Chinese company’s growth as a healthy diversification of the market. “It’s great for the industry to have another force out there,” he said. “I wouldn’t underestimate Comac for a minute.”