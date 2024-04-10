Delta Air Lines chief executive Ed Bastian painted a positive demand picture after reiterating the airline’s full-year guidance today, describing the current environment as “maybe the most-constructive backdrop” during his career.

The SkyTeam carrier posted an opening-quarter 2024 profit – on an unadjusted basis – for the first time since the pandemic. It turned an operating profit of $614 million and a net profit of $37 million for the three months ending 31 March 2024.

”With the strong first-quarter performance and visibility into the strength of summer demand, we remain confident in our full-year guidance for earnings of $6-7 per share and free cash flow of $3-4 billion,” said Bastian during a 10 April first-quarter earnings call.

”For the June quarter, we expect to deliver the highest quarterly revenue in our history, a mid-teens operating margin,” he adds. ”Our forecast of pre-tax profit of approximately $2 billion is on par with 2019 and just shy of last year, due to higher fuel prices.”

Delta is the first airline to report financials for the period and its bright prognosis is driven by continued strong passenger-travel demand. Its revenue increased 8% year on year in the first quarter, while its adjusted unit revenue improved over the fourth quarter of 2023 and was only fractionally down on the first quarter of last year.

Notably, Delta’s domestic unit revenue reached a new first-quarter high, increasing 3% over the same period last year.

”Demand continues to be strong and we see a record spring and summer travel season, with our 11 highest-sales days in our history all occurring this calendar year,” says Bastian. ”Spending on services recently surpassed goods for the first time in five years and there is further runway to return to their long-term trends. Delta’s core consumers are in a healthy position and travel remains a top-purchase priority.”

Delta reports seeing an upturn in corporate travel as sales in that segment jumped 14% year on year in the first quarter.

”Business-travel demand has taken another meaningful step forward this year, with growth accelerating into the mid-teens over last year,” Bastian says.

Delta president Glen Hauenstein similarly flags the positive outlook for corporate travel. ”We are really encouraged in terms of what we see in corporate bookings as we look forward through this quarter and into the next quarters,” he says.

”Ninety percent of companies in our recent survey [said they] intend to maintain or increase travel volumes in 2Q, putting us back on track to deliver record corporate revenues in the back half of this year.”

Bastian adds: “When you put this…demand strength together with the industry’s increased focus on improving financial returns, this maybe [is] the most-constructive backdrop I have seen in my career.”

Delta expects its revenue will increase 5-7% year on year in the second quarter.

”Within this outlook, all geographic entities are expected to achieve unit revenue approximately flat to last year, except Latin, where we expect a double-digit decline as we lap strong performance and continue to profitably invest in the network,” says Hauenstein.

”Particularly on leisure destinations there was an over-supply in the first quarter, and I think in the first quarter of 2023 the industry saw historically high returns… so everyone wants to do more of it,” he explains. ”We did considerably more, and the industry did considerably more, and it was quite profitable for us, at the expense of unit revenues.

”As we move through next year, I’d say there’s probably going to be a moderation of capacity… as well as easier [comparisons].”