Continued aircraft availability issues, geopolitical tensions and whether consolidation hopes come to fruition are likely to be among key issues which will determine how airlines fare in 2024

After the recent years of recovery from the Covid pandemic, 2024 is set to be the closest to a business-as-usual year for airlines.

Capacity and traffic in most regions – with the main exception of Asia-Pacific – are already close to, at, or beyond pre-pandemic levels.

The airline industry was profitable as a whole in 2023 and IATA foresees a small improvement next year.

But what are the wider trends and individual stories that are likely to shape the sector in 2024?

What will be impact of clipped capacity?

While some of the near-time crunch points around recruiting and retraining staff dissipated this year, the challenge of keeping existing fleets flying and incoming deliveries on track intensified for most airlines.

That is unlikely to get better in 2024. Indeed, capacity challenges, particularly for those facing the loss of more flying hours from additional engine inspections on a number of Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan (GTF)-powered aircraft, could get worse.

Though much of the attention is on how long it will take to work through the GTF issue, the crunch on aircraft capacity is being felt across the board. A shortage of spare parts means longer maintenance turnaround times, while airframers still have their work cut out to ramp production fast enough to meet delivery schedules.

Thus far most airlines have had somewhere to go if they needed more capacity given many still had portions of their fleet grounded from the pandemic, even if it meant reluctantly bringing some types back.

However, for many that option is now exhausted, meaning securing additional capacity will become even harder next year.

While a lack of capacity will stymie an airline’s ability to capitalise on market opportunities and strengthen their share, it does offer a shorter-term positive of helping to keep load factors and yields high. IATA cites constrained capacity as a factor in projecting a fourth consecutive year of passenger yield gains for 2024, albeit a more modest 1.8% increase, and for a further rise in passenger load factor to match 2019 highs of 82.6%.

This should help prop-up airline profitability, even in the face of higher costs as inflationary pressures continue to kick-in.

Arguably though this environment is likely to increase the divide between the strong and weak airlines, as there has probably never been a better time to be a big and well-financed operator.

Those with large existing fleets have more scope to backfill where capacity is unavailable. Likewise operators with heavy order books are likely to be able to stake their claim as to why they should be at the top of list for deliveries from airframers. Meantime, access to internal MRO and training facilities should make it easier to ride out supply chain and recruitment issues – and indeed potentially offer a diversified profit stream. (Graham Dunn)

Where will airlines deploy their capacity?

Since airlines began restoring their operations after the pandemic, network decisions for many have been relatively straight-forward. The combination of a shortage of available aircraft and a lack of markets open for them to serve meant it was pretty clear where capacity would be deployed.

That has seen a focus on domestic markets, at least for those lucky enough to have a large home market, as well on regional routes and intercontinental services to markets like Europe and the USA, which were among the first to lift Covid restrictions.

Continued curtailed aircraft capacity means that will remain the case to some extent in 2024, as airlines focus relatively scarce capacity on their most profitable routes. That is likely to see, for example, European and North American airlines keep a core of capacity on the strong transatlantic market.

However, the relatively slow reopening of Asia-Pacific countries from Covid-related travel restrictions means this market is still under-served. IATA figures show Asia-Pacific as the only region failing to reach pre-pandemic traffic levels this year.

Crucially, the lifting of Covid restrictions in China – while happening far more quickly than many dared hope – is so far more of a recovery on domestic rather than international routes.

Cirium schedules data shows Chinese domestic capacity in December is 16% higher than the same month in 2019. By contrast international capacity from China remains down more than a third, and four-fifths below December 2019 capacity on routes to North America.

IATA director general Willie Walsh says: “Recovery in that [US-China] market has been particularly slow, not least because a lot of the airlines that serve that market have delays to the delivery of new widebody aircraft.”

That leaves likely room for growth, and IATA sees traffic growth of 13% – the highest of any region – for Asia-Pacific next year as it finally surpasses pre-pandemic levels.

“We see this recovery in the Asia-Pacific market accelerating as we go into 2024,” says Walsh. “All the signs are pointing to continue strong recovery in Asia Pacific.” (Graham Dunn)

Re-enter the dragon? China’s ‘Big Three’ set for recovery

After three prolonged years of pandemic-driven losses, China’s three largest carriers – Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines – are set for a swing to profitability in 2024.

China Southern has been the first to eke out a small profit for the first nine months of 2023, while its two compatriots have significantly narrowed their losses on the back of a rise in passenger travel revenues.

An HSBC Global Research report also forecasts the ‘Big Three’ will post record profits in 2024, with the easing of challenges such as travel restrictions and overcapacity.

Indeed, there is no mistaking that in 2024, which in the Chinese zodiac calendar is the year of the dragon, the three carriers will see a change in fortunes.

However, given how late Beijing dropped its onerous ‘zero-Covid’ restrictions – nearly a year later than other Asian economies – the ‘Big Three’ have plenty of catching up to do in recovering international capacity. It is likely the airlines will make rebuilding the network a key focus in the new year, along with recalibrating capacity system-wide.

What stands in their favour has been the slower-than-expected ramp-up for international flights into China, with several Asia-Pacific carriers yet to fully resume flights into the country.

And while geopolitical tensions with the West will dampen recovery, especially on the trans-Pacific network, the airlines have found opportunity in operations to countries under Beijing’s ‘One Belt, One Road’ infrastructure initiative.

The year of the dragon is regarded by the Chinese to be auspicious, and China’s ‘Big Three’ will indeed be banking on favourable conditions to make their big return. (Alfred Chua)

Will 2024 be time new Air India takes to the stage?

Another of Asia-Pacific’s big markets is India, and much of the focus will be on Tata Sons’ progress in restoring the fortunes of Air India.

After a 2023 underlined by epic orders for 470 new aircraft at the Paris air show, Air India is likely to spend 2024 consummating its marriage with fellow Tata Sons carrier Vistara, as well as the integration of low-cost units Air India Express with AIX Connect.

When Tata Sons announced the consolidation of its airline holdings in late 2022, it gave March 2024 as the date for things to be completed. Although merger work continues, recent history with other big mergers suggests that airline chief executives cannot take government blessings. Still, signs are that things are going to plan.

Backed by the finances and prestige of the Tata group, and led by industry veteran Campbell Wilson, the combined Air India will be a formidable force in India and abroad. Wilson’s Vihaan.AI transformation programme is steadily dragging Air India into modernity and laying the foundation for the integration of Vistara.

Statistics from the India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation suggest that in the third quarter of 2023, Air India, Air India Express, AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) and Vistara enjoyed a combined domestic market share of 26.8%, up from 24% a year earlier.

While this looks relatively unimpressive against low-cost carrier IndiGo’s 63.4% share of the domestic market, as a group Air India towers over the country’s remainingl low-cost carriers, Akasa Air and SpiceJet.

More broadly, Air India’s consolidation in 2024 will not only define its future but constitute a key step on the evolution of India’s once-fragmented airline market into an effective duopoly. In a price sensitive market where scale means survival, the consolidated Air India group and IndiGo will define India’s future air travel market. (Greg Waldron)

How much is JetBlue counting on Spirit deal?

After a tumultuous year that saw the low-cost carrier fighting on multiple fronts and struggling operationally during what chief executive Robin Hayes called the “most exceptionally difficult summer I can remember”, JetBlue Airways would like to set a new course in 2024.

That depends largely on whether the carrier’s long-sought acquisition of Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion is allowed to proceed. Following a month-long court trial in Boston in which US Department of Justice attorneys framed the deal as harmful to budget-conscious air travellers, a US circuit judge is expected to issue a decision on whether the deal violates antitrust laws in January.

The New York-based carrier has a lot riding on the deal.

After having its Northeast Alliance (NEA) with major US carrier American Airlines ordered dissolved in a separate federal antitrust trial earlier in 2023, JetBlue has shifted focus to its Spirit bid, pledging to hand take-off and landing slots at key Florida and Northeast USA airport hubs to competitors to appease regulators.

JetBlue has defended the deal as pro-competition, arguing that, in the absence of the NEA, it has no other path to meaningful growth and competing with major US carriers.

Whether it is allowed to close the deal has major implications for the future of the low-cost carrier – and future acquisitions across the US airline industry. (Howard Hardee)

Will next wave of European airline consolidation happen?

It is not just in the USA that all eyes are on how regulators will approach consolidation. In Asia-Pacific, Qantas abandoned its purchase of Alliance Aviation after competition regulators stepped in, while Korean Air’s move for Asiana and ANA’s for Nippon Cargo Airlines have both faced regulatory delays. Meanwhile, in Latin America draconian remedies ended Avianca’s interest in Viva Air.

But it is probably in Europe where the keenest eye will be on regulators. The big three network carrier groups all have deals in play, and will be particularly watchful given indications from the new European Commission competition chief that the regulatory bar might be about to be set higher.

IAG, which hopes to get approval for a restructured deal for Air Europa by the end of next year, needs no reminding of the hurdles having pulled an earlier move for the Spanish carrier – in part because it considered the price of slots it would need to give up to be too high.

Air France-KLM is testing the water too by taking a minority stake in struggling Scandinavian carrier SAS. Its chief executive Ben Smith argues the deal represents a ”low-cost, low-risk way of participating in M&A” and brings an immediate gain of seeing the airline shift alliance camps from Star Alliance to SkyTeam – interestingly not something seemingly in the works with Air Europa despite IAG this year taking a 20% stake in the airline.

However, perhaps the clearest test of both the regulator’s view on consolidation and an acquirer’s willingness to give up slots to rivals will come in the form of Lufthansa’s move for Italian carrier ITA Airways.

Lufthansa Group chief Carsten Spohr had initially argued ITA’s relatively limited presence in the Italian market – where on short-haul routes pan-European low-cost carriers are the biggest players – means regulatory approved should have been achievable by the end of the year. The reality appears more complicated given that formal notification following talks with the Commission on likely remedies was only filed at the end of November.

The European major airline groups argue they need scale to compete with global competitors – particularly a consolidated North American sector, which now contains by far the biggest operators in the world.

Ultimately, arguably there is probably little alternative to cross-border consolidation in Europe. The big network carriers for the most part already have established positions in home markets, so must look to new countries and regions for a step change in growth. Equally, pandemic restructuring means that even more European governments find themselves as reluctant owners of national carriers than before Covid.

Consequently there are clearly European airline buyers and sellers in the market. The question will be over the price of making such deals. So far, there is little indication that either buyer or regulator is ready to blink. (Graham Dunn)

Can Abra go to next level in Latin America?

Consolidation too is also in play in Latin America, where the fledgling Abra Group is set for the next stage of its development.

Avianca’s chief executive Adrain Neuhauser next year will take the reins at Abra Group as chief executive, as the holding company’s inaugural members Avianca and Gol are looking to reap the benefits of an arrangement that promises to be an answer to larger airlines’ domination of the Latin American aviation market.

Abra was formed in May 2022, with the goal of better being able to compete with heavyweights like the continent’s behemoth LATAM Airlines Group, and US carriers like Delta Air Lines and American Airlines making inroads into the market. The venture aims to help the airlines better negotiate with vendors and suppliers, and to benefit customers through codeshare deals and reciprocal frequent flyer benefits across the continent.

Abra presents an interesting opportunity also for investors, Neuhauser told FlightGlobal in November. “You no longer have all your eggs in one basket in Brazil or in Colombia or in Central America. You’ve got a balance. Some countries do well when others do poorly. Some currencies do well when others do poorly. So having that balance from a portfolio perspective at the investor level has also been helpful.”.

He says that Abra will begin to bear fruit in 2024 with “needle-moving events” that will have the airlines “aggressively supporting each other”.

Gol’s executives say they have already seen the dividends of the arrangement. Chief strategy officer Mateus Pongeluppi has said it’s a “sales machine”, noting Gol is benefiting from Avianca’s strong international presence.

In a note published in mid-December, analysts at Citi say that the carriers are confident in “revenue synergies, such as route optimization and potential loyalty program combinations, as well as cost synergies such as potential joint procurement of engines, airplane tires and the like, [and] possible joint negotiations on insurance purchases”.

In October 2023, Argentine state-owned carrier Aerolineas Argentinas signed a memorandum of understanding with Abra, and negotiations to add Chile’s Sky Airline to the group are ongoing. (Pilar Wolfsteller)

How will geopolitical tensions impact industry fortunes?

There are seldom any years when geopolitical issues – be they diplomatic spats, isolated pockets of unrest or full-scale conflict – are not a factor for the airline industry.

Airlines though do enter 2024 with plenty of areas of concerns, most notably the continued fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the conflict between Israel and Hamas which reignited to a war footing in October.

While there is clearly ongoing impact for those operators caught directly in these areas, for the industry – as long as unrest and disruption does not spread to a wider area, the major network impact of such issues tends to be the short-term readjustment in capacity.

So though airlines reported some impact on their fundamentals for the fourth quarter from the Gaza conflict, once capacity has been moved elsewhere, the ongoing impact for most airlines is limited.

Even for operators within the Middle East, IATA’s Walsh points to traffic data so far showing little impact at an aggregate level as Middle East airline traffic is still growing. ”So while it is impacting some individual airlines, when we look at the region we are not seeing any noticeable impact on traffic growth,” he says.

Notably international carriers, which largely suspended Israeli services in October, are already considering a return. Lufthansa Group carriers for example are planning to restore a first portion of flying to Tel Aviv from 8 January.

The industry has also grown used now to some of the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, be that higher fuel prices or the closure of Russian airspace to many carriers.

”I don’t see Russian airspace opening in the foreseeable future and carriers in the region have made plans for the long-term closure of Russian airspace,” says Walsh.

But he adds operation of modern aircraft has to some extended mitigated the disruption of services. ”Had this happened 10 years ago, it would have had a very significant impact because most of the aircraft flying back then would not have had the range and payload capabilities to serve the market without a technical stop. That’s not the case today, the market is being served.” (Graham Dunn)

Can industry move fast enough on sustainability?

The past year has seen some progress in the development of sustainable aviation fuel, including Virgin Atlantic’s milestone London-New York JFK flight operated using a Boeing 787-9 with both its Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines powered purely by SAF.

However the question remains whether progress is fast enough to meet not only industry environment ambitions – be it for some seeing SAF representing around 10% of fuel by 2030 or the wider goal net-zero operations by 2050 – but also to keep pace with the expectations of the public and politicians alike.

While the pressure to act and airline frustrations at a lack of progress are evident in all regions – LATAM Airlines Group chief executive Roberto Alvo in October for example bemoaned that “not a single drop” of SAF is being produced in South America – Europe is probably where the biggest between gap lies between expectations and infrastructure.

In the UK for example, where the government is planning to mandate airlines to be at 10% SAF use by 2030, airlines have said they will have no option but to look to import the new fuel from the USA to meet such a goal. Carriers in Europe are not alone in casting envious eyes on the “carrot” approach of the Biden Administration’s Inflationary Reduction Act rather than the more punitive “stick” policies they are facing.

That is evident in the proposals to cut capacity at Amsterdam Schiphol airport to help counter noise emissions – itself a timely reminder that sustainability issues go far beyond CO2 emissions. While the Dutch government was eventually forced to backtrack on unilaterally reducing slots at Schiphol this summer, it remains to be seen what the outcome will be of the “Balanced Approach” process that will now ensue.

Similarly KLM is among the airlines that has found itself under fire from protest groups – a court course in the Netherlands is ongoing – amid ‘greenwashing’ claims. This illustrates the tricky line airlines must walk in promoting their environmental actions in a climate where aviation emissions will continue to rise for some time yet, even if at a slower pace. (Graham Dunn)

Is there space for new business models?

For all the talk of building back better at the start of the pandemic, there is little sign that the industry that has re-emerged any differently.

Certainly core business models remain essentially the same as before the crisis, with perhaps the most obvious change being a desire to advance into new geographic markets.

Some recent start-ups are finding news gaps in the market, though largely through applying an established model into new markets. Indeed in Europe, Iceland’s Play Airlines is very deliberately up to a point following the initial path trod by Wow Airlines – that point avoiding the over-expansion into widebody flights that proved the latter’s downfall.

While some more left-field plans have emerged, progress is so far limited. Start-up BermudAir, which launched in September with plans to outfit Embraer 175 regional jets in all-premium configuration, within a month opted to switch to a dual-class offering. UK carrier Global Airlines generated its fair share of headlines with plans to launch transatlantic flights from London Gatwick using a pair of Airbus A380, though it will not begin operations until 2024

And therein lies a further challenge for those seeking to start flying next year, as the continued shortage in aircraft availability means arguably there has seldom been a harder time to get new airlines off the ground. (Graham Dunn)