That the global airline industry is able to record a 17% year on year rise in passenger traffic for January 2024 and still be just below 2019 levels is a reminder of how nascent some aspects of its Covid-19 recovery are.

Specifically, IATA’s latest data for its membership shows that while carriers in Asia-Pacific are driving the majority of the traffic growth – measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) – when global figures are considered, that is largely because the region is still playing catch-up with others, after the later reopening of China in particular.

On a year-on-year basis, Asia-Pacific airlines saw international traffic rise 45% in January, partly reflecting the year-ago month being immediately after China loosened Covid-era border controls, with carriers and the travelling public having had little time to make plans for their international travel returns.

But since then, the return of international traffic to and from China has been slower than anticipated and contributes to the lagging recovery of intra-Asia-Pacific international traffic, and traffic between the region and Europe and North America, IATA points out.

An exception is traffic between the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, which was slightly ahead of 2019 levels in January, as the former’s big hub carriers backfill for capacity that is yet to return from other international operators.

The slow return of China on international markets is blamed on multiple factors, with commentators suggesting its economic slowdown is unlikely to help matters.

One such factor – geopolitical tensions – means Asia-Pacific’s direct connectivity with North America is not guaranteed to bounce back any time soon, with the USA’s three largest airlines this week pushing back until at least late October the resumption of many flights to China that they cut during the pandemic.

Air New Zealand noted during its recent earnings call that one consequence of that is an intensification of international competition as US carriers redirect what would have been China-bound capacity into markets like New Zealand.

Overall, global international RPKs were down 4% in January compared with the same month in 2019, with Asia-Pacific carriers 16% off pre-Covid levels, IATA says. Every other region recorded international traffic broadly in line with pre-Covid figures, if not slightly ahead in some cases.

For now, China’s airlines are operating more capacity within the country’s huge domestic market – which accounted for 11% of global airline RPKs in 2023 – where traffic was 15% up in January compared with the same month in 2019.

Globally, domestic traffic was 7% up on 2019 levels in January.

Asia-Pacific’s slower international recovery remains the standout narrative in IATA’s data, which shows global RPKs covering international and domestic markets were closer than ever to pre-Covid levels in January, at 0.4% down on the same month of 2019, on capacity down 0.5%.

Airlines in Africa, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and North America all recorded total traffic slightly ahead of 2019 levels in January, with Asia-Pacific airlines recording the only negative figure at -6.7%.

It remains to be seen how significantly factors that are constraining airline capacity growth around the world – including MRO and aircraft delivery delays, workforce shortages, rising costs and the grounding of hundreds of Pratt & Whitney GTF-powered aircraft this year – put the brakes on the industry’s ability to power beyond pre-Covid passenger traffic in 2024.

Separately, IATA released its latest data for cargo markets this week, showing global demand was up 18% in January. It is still hard to find an airline that is particularly positive about the air-cargo outlook, however, with China’s economic slowdown a concern here too.

IATA’s data covers its membership of around 320 airlines, which produced around 83% of global RPKs in 2023. Its membership does not include many of the world’s biggest low-cost carriers.