While Lufthansa Group put much of the focus on strike disruption for the trebling of first quarter losses and a reduced profit outlook for the year, it is almost mindful of the cost implications related to the new pay deals it took to end the disputes.

Lufthansa put the cost of industrial action at more than €350 million ($375 million) in the first quarter – as well as another €100 million hit in the current quarter. That was the major contributor to adjusted operating losses widening to €849 million ($910 million) for the first three months of the year.

Much of that disruption, both within Lufthansa itself and the wider transport sector, was focused on Germany. As a result, the German unit bore the brunt of the losses. Adjusted EBIT losses deepened to €640 million at Lufthansa’s German passenger business in the quarter, up from €366 million a year ago.

“We undoubtedly had a difficult quarter,” acknowledged Lufthansa Group chief executive Carsten Spohr on a first quarter earnings calls on 30 April.

“Due to the losses, our core brand Lufthansa German Airlines has initiated measures to support earnings in the short-term this year, among other things it is planned to reduce non-personnel costs, cancel new projects and review the need to fill vacancies in the administrative areas.”

Lufthansa, which is in the process of renewing its long-haul fleet, has also been impacted by delays in aircraft deliveries and wider supply chain issues which also prompted Lufthansa Group to scale back the rate of its capacity growth – both for the key second quarter and the year as a whole. It now expects capacity to increase from 84% to 92% of 2019 levels, rather than the 94% originally targeted.

“Various bottlenecks continue to limit the supply side,” says Spohr. ”Delayed aircraft, delayed seats, delayed engines, unplanned engine overhauls… and still in some cases, staff shortages at our system partners. As a result our growth is lower than originally planned.

”Operations also continue to be not as efficient as planned, for example because of the need to increase the number of reserve aircraft or crews which cannot fly being trained for aircraft not yet delivered.”

Speaking on the same call, Lufthansa Group’s outgoing chief financial officer Remco Steenbergen stressed the efficiency drive does not reflect a change of strategy.

”Of course actions are taken considering the current results and efficiency, but to talk now about ‘a course correction’ is not right,” he says. ”It is very clear in terms of growth, the new planes coming in, the movement in efficiency is a bit delayed in the main airline and that is of course impacting us.

”But you continuously look at action and with the results a bit lower this year, of course you have to look again at are there short-term projects we have to delay a bit to find a better balance? But don’t take it that we have gone from left to right with the steering wheel. That would be stupid.”

STRIKES SETTLED

Lufthansa does at least hope it has now put its industrial pain behind it. Having reached new three-year pay deals with unions representing ground staff and cabin crew at the German carrier to resolve those disputes, it has now done likewise with flying staff at Austrian and, as of 30 April, with pilots at low-cost operator Eurowings. Talks continue with cabin and cockpit crew at its CityLine and Discover units.

“By securing the long-term labour agreements we have good visibility on key cost items and more stable operations, allowing us to take advantage of growth opportunities along the way,” says Spohr.

However, while the agreements brings labour stability, they also bring higher costs.

“It is also clear that the high and now rising personnel costs represent a major economic challenge for us, to which we must find answers,” he says. “This will not be possible without significant productivity gains in the coming years.”

Steenbergen believes the planned increase in capacity can help offset this higher cost by delivering efficiency gains. ”But not withstanding that, it’s quite an increase overall and it requires work at our end to make it all work.”

Spohr ascribes the recent heightened strike activity, which impacted travel infrastructure across Germany, to an unusual mix of high inflation combined with full employment. “There was a window which the unions tried to take advantage of,” he says. ”So I don’t think we will see the same thing in three years in that macro-environment.

“[And] when it comes to Lufthansa in general, we are growing our young airlines at lower labour costs,” he adds, citing its Discover and Lufthansa City Airlines units. “So I think there will be a different mix of AOC’s three years down the road than what we have been through now.”

NEW OPTIONS EMERGE

Lufthansa City Airlines, which has been launched to develop feeder traffic into Lufthansa’s Frankfurt and Munich hubs using small Airbus narrowbodies, has just begun ticket sales ahead of starting flights on 26 June.

”In network management, the launch of Lufthansa City Airlines marks a major step forward,” says Spohr. ”It will play an increasingly important role in the feeder network of our hubs. This will strengthen our short-haul network and, with competitive feeder services secure, our planned growth on the long-haul routes.”

Spohr is also buoyed by the first flights on 1 May of its new Allegris product onboard an Airbus A350, albeit around a year later than planned as another consequence of aircraft and supply chain delays. The product debuts on Lufthansa’s Munich-Vancouver service and will continue to be rolled out as Lufthansa takes delivery of eight A350s this year, before its deployment on other group carrier aircraft.

Given the debut of these new products, and the strike challenges and losses that wrecked the group’s first quarter, it is perhaps unsurprising that Spohr is preferring to look ahead.

”The financially worse quarter of the year is behind us,” he says. “This marks a turning point and we can look forward to the rest of the year with confidence.”

Notably, echoing a narrative reported by other major carriers during the first quarter reporting season, Spohr points to strong summer demand as a reason for optimism.

”We are confident we have another very good summer ahead of us,” he says. ”Bookings for the summer period are up another 16% on the previous, already record, year. So demand is outstripping our capacity growth.

“Encouragingly, momentum in our home market has picked up markedly in the past couple of months, catching up with the strength of the existing US market. As a result we expect in summer both strong performance of the intra-European travel as well as the continued strength of the transatlantic, now driven by good demand from both ends.”

Passenger demand recovery in the Asia-Pacific market though is slower, particular China.

”I think we see some bright spots which are Shanghai and Hong Kong which are very strong,” Spohr says. But he adds: ”The smaller cities we have been flying to for many years are definitely coming back more slowly, and also demand out of China on our airplanes is recovering a little bit more slowly than we thought because with two hours less flying time by going through Russian carriers, some local Chinese prefer the Chinese carriers.”