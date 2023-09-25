Philippine Airlines is enjoying the fruits of a major restructuring exercise during the coronavirus pandemic, with a reduced cost base helping the carrier to profitability.

PAL president and chief operating officer Stanley Ng is upbeat about the airline’s prospects, stating a long-term ambition to add services to support the Philippines’ global diaspora, and the potential long-term addition of Europe routes.

“Last year was a very good year actually and for this year we’re quite optimistic,” says Ng. “It could even be better than last year.”

A post-pandemic travel boom helped PAL swing to an operating profit of $298 million in 2022, its first positive performance since 2019.

He spoke with FlightGlobal at the recent IATA World Safety & Operations Conference in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Ng says that the carrier’s restructuring has had a major impact on the company’s ability to compete profitability with low-cost rivals.

“The restructuring did its part to reduce to reduce lots of liabilities, and we were able to restructure a lot of loans, which we are still paying today,” he says.

“However, operating costs have come down and he impact to Philippine Airlines is really significant. Because with the lower cost basis we have today, we are able to price our fares quite competitively with other carriers.”

Another legacy of the restructuring is PAL’s ambition to build what Ng refers to as a “performance-linked culture”, in which employees enjoy bonuses when the carrier is profitable. The strong 2022 result saw staff receive a “significant bonus,” which goes some way to supporting morale at the airline.

As for PAL’s fleet, Ng says 76 aircraft are in service, but supply chain issues and the problems facing the Pratt & Whitney PW1000 engine have grounded a trio of Airbus A321neos, nearly one half of the carrier’s eight-strong A321neo fleet. P&W engine issues could well see more of the carrier’s A321neos grounded.

Ng adds that P&W has been supportive of the carrier, and that he tries to consider things from the manufacturer’s perspective. That said, he feels that any new engines should go to existing and not new customers, particularly since new customers are not yet paying lease payments on the aircraft.

“The existing customer is paying lease and rental, but cannot actually use those planes to generate revenue,” says Ng. “I think that’s something to be considered, rather than delivering to new customers. It would be an opportunity lost, but there’s no significant impact because they’re not paying leases yet anyway.”

In the widebody segment, the carrier operates a pair of A350-900s and nine Boeing 777-300ERs. It previously had six A350-900s, but four left the fleet as part of the restructuring. One 777 will also leave the fleet at the end of the year.

As for the two A350s, Ng says it is a challenge to operate them given that if something goes wrong with one, there is only one other aircraft to replace it. Moreover, the difference in the seat layout to PAL’s 777s means that the Boeing type can’t easily be swapped for an A350 if there is an issue.

In June, PAL ordered nine A350-1000s to be delivered in the 2025-27 timeframe, ultimately replacing the 777s. Should demand prove exceptionally strong in the coming years, however, the carrier may consider extending the leases of the 777s.

Ng also says there will be another round of widebody orders at some point, particularly for aircraft to serve medium-routes that the carrier now services with 10 A330-300s.

On challenges, Ng cites slot constraints at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport, an older facility that has a single runway. While air traffic control modifications can increase capacity, ultimately Manila will need to move to a two-runway system.

He also cites a lack of skilled manpower, particularly in areas such as MRO. He says the carrier aims to work with the government to boost training opportunities for young people who can eventually join the industry.

“Demand definitely exceeds capacity today, so we’re still cautiously optimistic about the aviation industry although we’ve seen almost two years of resurgence already,” adds Ng.

“We want to grow, but at a pace that we make sure that we can manage, because behind growing we still need a lot of training, manpower support, and back-end innovation. They are all needed in order to make growth successful.”