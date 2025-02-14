2025 ‘very promising year’ but supply chain, geopolitical challenges remain: AAPA chief

After a positive – but prolonged – recovery, Asia-Pacific airlines can look to a “promising” year ahead, even amid a slower pace of growth and a slew of looming challenges, says Association of Asia Pacific Airlines chief Subhas Menon.
