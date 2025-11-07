Air Canada turns profit despite labour pressure on Q3 earnings

A crippling Air Canada flight attendants’ union strike that forced a complete operational shutdown across the carrier’s network in August suppressed the carrier’s third-quarter earnings by about three percentage points.
