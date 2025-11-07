Analysis

Air Canada turns profit despite labour pressure on Q3 earnings

By 2025-11-07T00:32:00

shutterstock_2651886363 (1)

A crippling Air Canada flight attendants’ union strike that forced a complete operational shutdown across the carrier’s network in August suppressed the carrier’s third-quarter earnings by about three percentage points.

This content is for Airline Business subscribers. Please log in or connect with our team for a personalised demo

Request a demo now
The analysis, news, and data solution for the airline industry
Airline Business
Airline Business
Analysis

Daily industry analysis and articles

MT Fleets

Weekly bespoke newsletters

Interviews

Award-winning news coverage

Rankings

Interviews with industry leaders

Newsletter

Financial, fleet, and traffic data

PLUS includes all membership benefits
SUBSCRIBE NOW