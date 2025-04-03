Air cargo players watch on nervously as Trump upends world trade

While trade tensions and their consequences could have a significant impact on passenger and cargo markets, it is the latter that stand most immediately exposed to US President Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ announcements.
From making its debut as a magazine in 1985 through to its evolution into an online data and analysis tool, Airline Business has forged a reputation for providing high-quality, in-depth coverage of the airline sector’s strategic and economic drivers. Our trusted insight gives users a competitive edge in the global industry.