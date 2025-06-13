Analysis

Air India crash comes amid unprecedented transformation effort

By 2025-06-13T16:03:00

Campbell Wilson -c- Air India

Air India and the wider Indian airline sector are responding to, and reflecting on, an incident that has abruptly darkened the mood in a country where optimism regarding aviation was arguably unmatched anywhere in the world.

This content is for Airline Business subscribers. Please log in or connect with our team for a personalised demo

Request a demo now
The analysis, news, and data solution for the airline industry
Airline Business
Airline Business
Analysis

Daily industry analysis and articles

MT Fleets

Weekly bespoke newsletters

Interviews

Award-winning news coverage

Rankings

Interviews with industry leaders

Newsletter

Financial, fleet, and traffic data

PLUS includes all membership benefits
SUBSCRIBE NOW