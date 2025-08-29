Air New Zealand plays the long game as near-term challenges drag on

Air New Zealand has acknowledged there is “no quick fix” in resolving its current “operational complexities” – chief among them the long-drawn engine reliability issues on its narrowbody and widebody fleet.
