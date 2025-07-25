In the sixth of our winning stories from 2025’s Airline Strategy Awards , which were held in London on 14 July, ANA chief executive Shinichi Inoue was recognised in the Executive Leadership: Asia-Pacific category

Judges agreed that under the leadership of Shinichi Inoue, ANA has continued to stand out in the Asia-Pacific aviation market, delivering exceptional financial and operational performances, alongside customer experience enhancements.

“I’ve always been impressed by ANA,” a judge says. “They learn so much and apply it very quickly.”

The top leadership team has guided the Japanese business through a decisive recovery from the Covid-19 crisis, strategically positioning the airline and broader group for sustained growth and operational excellence.

That hard work is reflected in ANA’s recent financial performance, which has seen it achieve net profits in excess of $1 billion in the last two fiscal years.

Driving that profitability, the current leadership has ensured that ANA’s route network and customer experience have significantly expanded in the post-Covid era, strengthening the airline’s international presence and solidifying its role as a major global connector.

Judges were particularly impressed that ANA continues to grow and execute its multi-carrier, portfolio airline strategy, as reflected in the February 2024 relaunch of Air Japan, an international low-cost carrier.

Peach, meanwhile, continues to set the standards for low-cost travel in its home country.

Elsewhere, the leadership’s visionary approach has notably included the deployment of innovative technological solutions aimed at enhancing the customer journey, introducing upgraded digital platforms, biometric boarding at key hubs, and comprehensive enhancements to passenger amenities both in-flight and at airport lounges.

“ANA does not stand still; it is always looking for ways to improve the customer experience,” a judge states.

That approach is reflected in programmes such as the ANA Smart Travel initiative, which enables customers to use their smartphones throughout their journey, with the intention of improving convenience and promoting contactless travel.

Moreover, in summer 2024 ANA started rolling out Wi-Fi and messaging services across its cabins.

Also in the past 12 months, ANA signed a multi-source content distribution agreement with Travelport that includes New Distribution Capability (NDC) content and servicing.

Judges also noted that ANA has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to sustainability, implementing comprehensive ESG strategies, including investments in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and ambitious emissions-reduction targets aligned with global standards.

ANA also continues to look to the future of mobility, judges observed, as the Japanese partner of Joby Aviation’s efforts to establish an eVTOL network in Japan.

In support of the group’s growth, in February 2025 ANA announced new orders for a total of 77 new aircraft - 68 confirmed and 9 options – including 18 Boeing 787-9s, 20 Embraer 190-E2s, 24 Airbus A321neos, 3 A321XLRs, and 12 Boing 737 Max 8s.

“It’s a story that touches everything – they just perform well on all levels,” a judge says.

The full list of 2025 Airline Strategy Awards winners, by category, were:

Executive Leadership: North America Scott Kirby, United Airlines

Executive Leadership: Europe Luis Gallego, IAG

Executive Leadership: Asia-Pacific Koji Shibata and Shinichi Inoue, ANA

Executive Leadership: Latin America & Caribbean Pedro Heilbron, Copa Airlines

Executive Leadership: Africa & Middle East Ghaith Al Ghaith, Flydubai

Air-Cargo Leadership Azul Cargo Express

Digital Leadership Ryanair

ESG Leadership JetBlue

The Airline Business Award Harry Hohmeister