In the first of our winning stories from 2025’s Airline Strategy Awards , which were held in London on 14 July, United Airlines chief executive Scott Kirby was recognised in the Executive Leadership: North America category

Judges agreed that the time was right to recognise United Airlines chief executive Scott Kirby.

They concurred that he has demonstrated skilful business and industry leadership, underpinned by the United Next strategy to invest in infrastructure, people and technology.

That strategy has a particular focus on premium segments, international growth and operational efficiency.

Moreover, his commentary on – and response to – industry trends in the USA has been both insightful and correct, helping him to elevate United’s status among its peers in the country.

Ultimately, Kirby’s is a story of an airline leader setting out clear ambitions and making good on his promises – achievements reflected in the business’s strong financial performance and growth in the post-Covid era.

“I’ve been listening to his earnings calls since he’s been at United and he’s been spot on – what’s happening with costs, what’s happening with the industry,” a judge states.

“Along with Delta, United has worked out how to become a retailer, and they have just broken the model.

“They are starving low-cost rivals of traffic and they do it through great personal service.”

Judges were particularly impressed by his leadership of the wider industry.

“He’s taken on an industry-leader mantle when he speaks – and people listen,” another judge states. “It’s not just on United topics, it’s broad industry things.”

Those broader industry topics include sustainability, on which Kirby remains a strong advocate for action. That is reflected in United’s various investments in areas such as carbon capture and sustainable aviation fuel.

Crucially, under Kirby’s United Next plans, the airline has doubled down on network expansion, flying its largest ever winter schedule in 2024 and announcing the largest international expansion in its history, including new destinations for any US carrier.

And as it continues on the growth path, in the first quarter of this year United received its 1,000th mainline jet and continues to hold one of the largest widebody order commitments worldwide.

“It’s a multi-year story featuring bold moves – including what he’s done with network and fleet, going for bigger aircraft with aggressive network decisions,” a judge says.

The airline is also investing billions in product and customer service, achieving record-high satisfaction scores in the first quarter.

Its digital achievements are particularly noteworthy, judges agreed, with United’s app being the world’s most downloaded among airlines and customers embracing the self-service tools it offers.

United is also setting a new standard for inflight connectivity, signing the industry’s largest agreement with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s Wi-Fi service to the airline’s fleet.

“Scott has got it right on so many levels,” a judge says.

“Not giving the award to him this year just wouldn’t be right.”

The full list of 2025 Airline Strategy Awards winners, by category, were:

Executive Leadership: North America Scott Kirby, United Airlines

Executive Leadership: Europe Luis Gallego, IAG

Executive Leadership: Asia-Pacific Shinichi Inoue, ANA

Executive Leadership: Latin America & Caribbean Pedro Heilbron, Copa Airlines

Executive Leadership: Africa & Middle East Ghaith Al Ghaith, Flydubai

Air-Cargo Leadership Azul Cargo Express

Digital Leadership Ryanair

ESG Leadership JetBlue

The Airline Business Award Harry Hohmeister